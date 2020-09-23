G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GIII. ValuEngine raised G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of GIII stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.68 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 90.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.