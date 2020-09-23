Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GXYEF opened at $6.78 on Monday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

There is no company description available for Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

