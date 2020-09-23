Goldman Sachs Group Increases Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,318.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $1,286.00 to $1,318.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Argus initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,006.59.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $954.25 on Monday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $282.08 and a twelve month high of $1,146.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $997.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $778.90. The company has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1,564.32, a PEG ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 69.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 11.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,592,000 after purchasing an additional 341,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,926,045,000 after purchasing an additional 78,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Shopify by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $789,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.