Greif (NYSE:GEF) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GEF. TheStreet raised shares of Greif from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BofA Securities raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

GEF stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. Greif has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Greif had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greif will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard purchased 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $249,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,097.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEF. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Greif by 13.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,354,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270,267 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 107.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 284,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 147,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Greif by 103.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 126,712 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the first quarter worth $1,777,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the second quarter worth $1,223,000. 46.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

