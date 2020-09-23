Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HAIN. Truist raised Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Truist Financial raised Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hain Celestial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.77.

HAIN opened at $34.07 on Friday. Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

