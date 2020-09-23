Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €155.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €155.00 ($182.35) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s current price.

HNR1 has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays set a €126.40 ($148.71) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €147.36 ($173.36).

Get Hannover Re alerts:

Hannover Re stock opened at €126.40 ($148.71) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €141.40 and a 200 day moving average of €143.07. Hannover Re has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.