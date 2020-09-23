HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $88.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $84.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.44. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

