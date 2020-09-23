HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. HealthStream reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.64 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.44%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HSTM stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $639.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

