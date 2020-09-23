HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upgraded HealthStream to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. HealthStream has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

HSTM stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.30 million, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.37. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in HealthStream during the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 65.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in HealthStream by 202.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in HealthStream by 210.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in HealthStream during the first quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

