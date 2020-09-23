HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €56.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €61.23 ($72.04).

Shares of HEI stock opened at €50.64 ($59.58) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €46.62. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a twelve month high of €70.02 ($82.38). The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

