Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MLHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti increased their target price on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.11 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40. Herman Miller has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $626.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.05 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 33.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,077,000 after purchasing an additional 857,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,699,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,127,000 after buying an additional 730,103 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 266,778 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 129,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

