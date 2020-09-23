HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPRO. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HL Acquisitions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HL Acquisitions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $22.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.46 and a beta of 0.41. HL Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $23.34.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that HL Acquisitions will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

