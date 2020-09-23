iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iCAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $9.02 on Friday. iCAD has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $206.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 69.88% and a negative return on equity of 75.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $67,136.69. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 178,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,041.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,007,325.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,794 shares of company stock valued at $658,688. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in iCAD during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in iCAD by 18.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iCAD during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in iCAD during the first quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iCAD during the first quarter worth about $572,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

