IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target Cut to $101.00

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Sidoti from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.19% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE IDA opened at $81.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.38. IDACORP has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $318.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.35 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $300,428.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,919 shares in the company, valued at $818,675.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

