Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €24.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IFXA. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.47 ($26.43).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.