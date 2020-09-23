Ingenta PLC (LON:ING) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

Ingenta PLC (LON:ING) announced a dividend on Monday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ING stock opened at GBX 61 ($0.80) on Wednesday. Ingenta has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 96 ($1.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44.

Ingenta (LON:ING) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported GBX 2.09 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Ingenta Commercial Products, Ingenta Content Products, Publishers Communication Group (PCG), and Ingenta Advertising segments.

