Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Intec Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Intec Pharma reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Intec Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intec Pharma.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05).

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTEC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.63.

Shares of NTEC opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29. Intec Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Intec Pharma by 326.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 61,948.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 367,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 366,733 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Intec Pharma by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 600,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 456,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

