Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) PT Set at C$7.25 by National Bank Financial

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) received a C$7.25 price target from equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.92% from the stock’s previous close.

ITR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of ITR stock opened at C$4.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.98. The firm has a market cap of $114.78 million and a P/E ratio of -8.57.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Integra Resources will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

