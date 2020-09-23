Investors Purchase High Volume of Cloudflare Put Options (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 39,360 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,175% compared to the typical volume of 3,088 put options.

NET opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.34. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $1,836,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 13,334 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $475,890.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,730,739 shares of company stock valued at $369,593,615. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venrock Management V LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth approximately $1,128,765,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 169.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795,087 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 38.9% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,100,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 182.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

