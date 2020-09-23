Investors Purchase High Volume of Ecopetrol Put Options (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 655 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 923% compared to the average volume of 64 put options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ecopetrol by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EC stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.82.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

