Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,186 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,412% compared to the typical volume of 343 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.70 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $566.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.58 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

