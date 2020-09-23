Investors Purchase High Volume of TG Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 4,470 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 100% compared to the typical volume of 2,235 call options.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 384.84% and a negative net margin of 135,198.03%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other TG Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 158,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,093,182.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

