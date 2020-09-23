Jeremy Alan Rakusin Sells 400 Shares of FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) Stock

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.25, for a total transaction of C$68,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,870,800.

Jeremy Alan Rakusin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 6,000 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$1,056,000.00.

FSV stock opened at C$166.00 on Wednesday. FirstService Corp has a one year low of C$83.36 and a one year high of C$178.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion and a PE ratio of 119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$162.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$135.18.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.96. The firm had revenue of C$861.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$738.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that FirstService Corp will post 3.6377542 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

