Jeremy Alan Rakusin Sells 6,000 Shares of FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) Stock

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$1,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,249,600.

Jeremy Alan Rakusin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FirstService alerts:

On Thursday, September 17th, Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 400 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.25, for a total transaction of C$68,100.00.

Shares of TSE FSV opened at C$166.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 119.00. FirstService Corp has a 1-year low of C$83.36 and a 1-year high of C$178.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$162.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.96. The company had revenue of C$861.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$738.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Corp will post 3.6377542 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.