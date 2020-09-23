Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JMPLY. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Liberum Capital cut Johnson Matthey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Johnson Matthey stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.00.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

