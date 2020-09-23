Joseph L. Campbell Sells 38,500 Shares of Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) Stock

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) Director Joseph L. Campbell sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,370 shares in the company, valued at C$58,370.

QIS stock opened at C$0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52. Quorum Information Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Quorum Information Technologies from C$1.30 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Quorum Information Technologies from C$1.30 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

