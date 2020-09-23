K&S (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €4.70 by Berenberg Bank

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €4.70 ($5.53) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SDF. Warburg Research set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of K&S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.53 ($7.68).

Shares of K&S stock opened at €5.30 ($6.24) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.93. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.24. K&S has a 1-year low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 1-year high of €14.88 ($17.50).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

