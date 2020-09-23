Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $79.65 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $152.00. The company has a current ratio of 92.13, a quick ratio of 92.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.83.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Paul sold 292,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $30,243,424.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,658,268 shares of company stock valued at $134,911,722 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 139.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 172.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

