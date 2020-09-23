Kellogg Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,202 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,166% compared to the typical volume of 332 put options.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.46. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $5,214,208.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 574,167 shares of company stock valued at $38,505,645. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

