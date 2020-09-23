Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $580.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.08 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 24.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KL. ValuEngine raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.35.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

