KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) and HCP (NYSE:HCP) Head-To-Head Contrast

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) and HCP (NYSE:HCP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and HCP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 21.52% 9.44% 1.94% HCP 43.66% 12.78% 6.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of HCP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of HCP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. HCP pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out 103.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. HCP pays out 81.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and HCP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $115.47 million 8.70 $89.96 million $1.67 10.13 HCP $1.85 billion 7.07 $1.06 billion $1.82 14.62

HCP has higher revenue and earnings than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HCP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCP has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and HCP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 HCP 0 0 4 0 3.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus target price of $18.90, suggesting a potential upside of 11.77%. HCP has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given HCP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HCP is more favorable than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Summary

HCP beats KKR Real Estate Finance Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About HCP

HCP, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

