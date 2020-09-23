Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke KPN NV, formerly Royal PTT Nederland NV is an international service provider in the fields of post, telecommunications, cable and multimedia. The operational activities are carried out by operating companies and profit centres. For example, PTT Post collects, sorts and distributes large flows of postal items and PTT Telecom provides private individuals, companies, institutions and organizations with a wide range of telecommunications services. KPN Kabel operates, develops and manages cable networks and services. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of KKPNF opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

