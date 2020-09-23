L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LHX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.11.

Get L3Harris alerts:

NYSE LHX opened at $180.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.31. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in L3Harris by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its stake in L3Harris by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in L3Harris by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in L3Harris by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in L3Harris by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.