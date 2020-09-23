LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €120.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LEG. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.90 ($159.88) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €124.79 ($146.82).

FRA:LEG opened at €123.98 ($145.86) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €123.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of €112.59. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

