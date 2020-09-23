Lennox International Inc. (LII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 on October 15th

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the construction company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Lennox International has raised its dividend by 78.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

NYSE LII opened at $270.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.13. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $289.94. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,686 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $478,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,068,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,575 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.12, for a total transaction of $1,505,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,505,810.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,798,959. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.67.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

