Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) and Beyond Commerce (NASDAQ:BYOC) Financial Contrast

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and Beyond Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 6.36, meaning that its share price is 536% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and Beyond Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A $1.56 billion 0.09 -$22.00 million N/A N/A Beyond Commerce $5.05 million 0.24 -$5.47 million N/A N/A

Beyond Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A -20.93% 9.91% 6.41% Beyond Commerce 16.10% -22.52% 10.53%

Summary

Beyond Commerce beats Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates portfolio of online travel brands, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a Website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform operating various sites. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and the information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer experience management, discovery, business network, and analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in December 2008. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

