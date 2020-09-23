Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $596.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.53. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $29.59.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $230.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 7.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 201.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

