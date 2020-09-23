Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $110.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $95.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day moving average of $90.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. Marriott International’s revenue was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $513,931,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369,482 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 701.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,576 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,555,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Marriott International by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,541,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,798,000 after purchasing an additional 951,912 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

