Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €130.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €130.00 ($152.94) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s previous close.

MRK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Independent Research set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €115.92 ($136.38).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at €123.80 ($145.65) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €116.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €106.41. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a 1-year high of €115.00 ($135.29).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.