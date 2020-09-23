MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MCHVF opened at $1.32 on Monday. MGM China has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company engages in the development and operation of casino games of chance and other casino games, and the related hotel and resort facilities; and the development of integrated resorts in Macau.

