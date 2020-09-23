Monro Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,713 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,886% compared to the typical daily volume of 187 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in Monro by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 8,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monro by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Monro by 108.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Monro by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Monro by 0.3% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 142,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNRO. BidaskClub downgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Guggenheim downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average is $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Monro has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $81.56.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.86 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.24%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Monro will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

