Morgan Stanley Lowers Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Price Target to $110.00

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.50% from the stock’s previous close.

HRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $82.40 on Monday. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $250,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 451.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 111,713 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Hill-Rom by 206.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 167,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 112,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 6.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 931,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $102,294,000 after buying an additional 57,819 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

