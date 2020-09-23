National Bank Financial Increases Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$42.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Empire from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities upgraded Empire from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on Empire from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of Empire stock opened at C$38.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.93. Empire has a twelve month low of C$23.88 and a twelve month high of C$38.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.64, for a total value of C$27,012.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$133,113.48. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 23,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$905,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$621,528.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

