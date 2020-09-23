National Grid Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,257 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,205% compared to the typical volume of 173 call options.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.10. National Grid has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in National Grid by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Grid by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 925,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,904,000 after acquiring an additional 104,858 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

