Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €77.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nemetschek has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €59.11 ($69.54).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

NEM opened at €63.05 ($74.18) on Monday. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 1-year high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.91. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €59.25.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.