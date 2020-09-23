Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) & BB Liquidating (NASDAQ:BLIBQ) Financial Analysis

BB Liquidating (OTCMKTS:BLIBQ) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BB Liquidating and Netflix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BB Liquidating N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Netflix $20.16 billion 10.75 $1.87 billion $4.13 118.93

Netflix has higher revenue and earnings than BB Liquidating.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.6% of Netflix shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Netflix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BB Liquidating has a beta of 13.96, indicating that its stock price is 1,296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netflix has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BB Liquidating and Netflix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BB Liquidating 0 0 0 0 N/A Netflix 6 12 24 1 2.47

Netflix has a consensus price target of $493.90, indicating a potential upside of 0.56%. Given Netflix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Netflix is more favorable than BB Liquidating.

Profitability

This table compares BB Liquidating and Netflix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BB Liquidating N/A N/A N/A Netflix 11.85% 33.32% 7.82%

Summary

Netflix beats BB Liquidating on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BB Liquidating

BB Liquidating Inc. is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it was operated and franchised entertainment-related stores in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Blockbuster Inc. and changed its name to BB Liquidating Inc. in August 2011. BB Liquidating Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas. On July 16, 2013, the voluntary petition of BB Liquidating Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 23, 2010. BB Liquidating Inc. operates as a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc. provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices. It also provides DVDs-by-mail membership services. The company has approximately 139 million paid members in 190 countries. Netflix, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

