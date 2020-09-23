NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Next plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering fashion and accessories for men, women and children besides homeware products. It distributes its products through three main channels: Next Retail, a chain of stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; Next Directory, a home shopping catalogue and Website with millions of active customers, and Next International, with many stores. The Company’s other businesses include Next Sourcing, which designs, sources and buys Next branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells its own branded younger women’s fashion products through wholesale, retail and Website channels, and Ventura, which provides customer services management to clients wishing to outsource their customer contact administration and fulfillment activities. Next plc is headquartered in Leicester, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXGPY. Goldman Sachs Group cut NEXT/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered NEXT/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Liberum Capital lowered NEXT/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Societe Generale upgraded NEXT/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NEXT/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NXGPY stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. NEXT/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57.

NEXT/ADR Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

