Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.19, but opened at $22.87. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Nikola shares last traded at $25.12, with a volume of 202,531 shares traded.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

In related news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton purchased 41,400 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,674.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $59,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth $610,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth $533,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Nikola’s revenue was up 176.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Corporation will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

