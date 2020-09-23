Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.50.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $70.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.66. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $199.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $279,407.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,431,517.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $105,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,221.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 930.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Omnicell by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 540.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

