Oppenheimer Reiterates Buy Rating for NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 355.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NuCana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen reiterated an “average” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of NuCana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Shares of NCNA opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 28.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,372,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 742,476 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 16.4% during the first quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 2,256.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 74,457 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 24.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana during the second quarter valued at $88,000. 41.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

